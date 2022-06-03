COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – The upcoming Subourbon Southern Kitchen and Spirits is a classic example of finding the right place at the right time.

“We’ve always had the itch to do something else,” co-owner Jacob Hough said. “This location felt right for the concept.”

Hough and Patrick Marker own Alqueria Farmhouse Kitchen, which they opened at 247 King Ave. in the University District in 2019. That was the first restaurant of their own after years at Barcelona in German Village.

A second was always on their mind. They started their search for space prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, but nothing made sense until they found the former Crafty Pint at 2234 W. Dublin Granville Road in Linworth.

