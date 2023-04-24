COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Industry watchers say the amount of sublease space on the market in Columbus should remain flat throughout the rest of this year.

That’s not because space will stop being listed, though.

The first quarter of this year saw negative absorption of 396,000 square feet, according to JLL data, meaning more space was vacated than leased. But large blocks of sublease space available skew the absorption figure, said Clayton Davis and Brad McMahon, managing directors at JLL.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.