A map of The Hamlet at Sugar Run, a new mixed-use community proposed in New Albany. (Courtesy Photo/Steiner + Associates)

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio developer is looking to create a new “hamlet” community in New Albany.

Nona Master Development LLC, which is tied to Columbus real estate development and master planning company Steiner + Associates, has submitted a rezoning request to the city for a project called The Hamlet at Sugar Run. The 32.6-acre site is located at the southwest and southeast corners of New Albany-Condit and Central College roads.

True to the name, this project is billed as a “truly unique” mixed-use community combining live, work and play opportunities in a single, pedestrian-friendly environment, according to a development plan submitted to the city of New Albany.

The vision for The Hamlet includes commercial space, a civic green and residential developments that will be divided into five subareas.