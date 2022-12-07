A rendering of the Starlab space station being developed by Nanoracks, Lockheed Martin Space and Voyager Space Holdings. (Nanoracks LLC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The terrestrial science lab paired with the private space station under development by a NASA-backed coalition is expected to create 50 high-paying STEM jobs when it opens at Ohio State University Airport.

Average salaries would top $118,000 at George Washington Carver Science Park, a key element of the Starlab station, according to data from the Ohio Department of Development.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday awarded a 10-year, 2% tax credit on payroll created by the project, expected to grow to $5.9 million annually over the next five years.

That would result in up to $1.25 million total savings over the life of the deal for Voyager Space Force LLC if it creates the pledged jobs and meets other terms, such as maintaining operations at the airport site for 13 years.

Voyager Space Holdings and its operating company Nanoracks LLC announced in September that OSU Airport had beaten three other finalists as the site for the earthbound twin and preparatory lab for the scientific operations aboard Starlab.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.