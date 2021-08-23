Standard Live bringing live music, hot chicken to the Short North

Photo by Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First: Standard Live will open next week in the former Short North Food Hall space.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The Short North’s newest music venue and bar will open next week.

Standard Live, a new addition from Chris Corso’s OneHospitality, takes the space at 1112 N. High St. that most recently was the Short North Food Hall. The venue will host artists Kea and North to Nashville on Sept. 1.

Short North Food Hall, located in the space next to Corso’s Standard Hall bar and restaurant, closed in the spring.

Though primarily a music venue, Standard Live will serve food and drink: cold beer and hot chicken, according to Monday’s announcement.

The venue is calling its kitchen The Dapper Armadillo Café. The cocktail menu will include the Boozy Standard Lemonade made with Jack Daniel’s and the new Hibiscus Ranch Water, which will be served in a custom cocktail can. It’ll also have large cocktails served in giant red solo cups.

The venue’s design was inspired by bars in Nashville and has raised booth seating to optimize stage views for all in the space.

It’s the second Short North space that opened seeking to capture that Nashville vibe. Bristol Republic opened in 2019 and serves barbecue alongside its live acts a few doors north on the same block.

The bar also will have 17 televisions and a projection screen on the stage to show sporting events when live music isn’t happening. The space also has a second bar and electronic dart boards.

Standard Live will be open Thursday through Sunday and expects to book both local and national live acts.

The conversion of the Short North Food Hall to Standard Live is the latest new launch in a busy run for Corso’s group (formerly known as Corso Ventures). The group opened Urban Chophouse and two other bars in the Short North in May.

Corso is also co-owner of the AC Hotel Columbus, which opened in June and will be home to several other new dining and drinking destinations from Corso’s group.

