COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A popular Italian restaurant is winding down its operations in Delaware in advance of a Columbus opening.

Speck Italian Eatery will close its location at 15 E. Winter St. April 2. It’ll be relocating to the Nicholas building at High and Gay streets downtown.

The timing of the new opening was not disclosed.

“We are blossoming into a new space in the heart of downtown Columbus,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We’ve relied on the refined palates of our dedicated Delaware guests and their response to our innovative modern Italian recipes. The response has been overwhelmingly positive! With that being said, it’s time to share the love and for our well received establishment to expand!”

