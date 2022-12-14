ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus.

Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.

The spec facility, known as Building E, was built for developer CRG and its capital partner, LXP Industrial Trust. It was designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative.

