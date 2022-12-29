COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Choose Ohio First program awarded six Central Ohio colleges about $4.3 million combined in STEM-related scholarships.

These six schools were among 45 Ohio colleges and universities selected to receive nearly $28 million in Choose Ohio First funds, a program designed to connect Ohio college students with in-state STEM programs and keep them employed at local firms after graduation. It supports an estimated 3,400 students.

Choose Ohio First scholarship recipients are required to participate in a work-based learning opportunity such as a STEM internship, co-op or research for successful transition into the STEM workforce post-graduation, according to the ODHE.

