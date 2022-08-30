A rendering of what the hotel, apartments and commercial space would look like.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The mixed-use project slated for the former home of Patrick J’s Bar and a White Castle is moving forward.

Sintel Properties wants to build a 100,000-square-foot, six-story building on the border of the University District and Clintonville at 2711 N. High St. Manav Singh of Sintel Properties said the project would include retail and residential space along with a boutique extended-stay hotel.

Singh showed conceptual plans for the project to the University Impact District Review Board last week. He plans to return to the commission at the next meeting in September for design approval.

Singh said the development will have a deep red or scarlet brick and grey industrial-looking siding, a nod to nearby Ohio State University.

“When you’re driving down High Street, we want to create something that makes people think ‘Wow, this is where Ohio State starts,'” he said.

