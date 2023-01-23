Upstart, a San Francisco-area consumer lending platform, has its second headquarters at 711 N. High St. in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Digital consumer lending platform Upstart Holdings Inc. cut about 70 jobs in Columbus late last year, the fintech has confirmed. The company also has exited a second office in Easton just over a year after expanding there.

Upstart (Nasdaq: UPST) is seeking someone to take over its sublease from publicly traded Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) off Stelzer Road, a spokesman confirmed in response to questions from Columbus Inno.

“Because of the shift to more hybrid and remote work, we’re no longer occupying Easton,” he said via email.

Also, roughly half of the 140 employees terminated on Nov. 1 were in Columbus, the company confirmed. Based jointly in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Upstart had not previously enumerated the locations of affected employees who processed loan applications.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.