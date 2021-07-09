Short Supply ‘convenience bar’ now open in the Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The former owner of Da Levee restaurant and Eugene’s Canteen has opened Short Supply at 765 N. High St., the site of his previous two ventures after more than a year away from restaurant and bar ownership.

The return was for practical reasons. Plans to sell the business fell through in the Covid-19 pandemic and he still controls the space.

“I looked at what the neighborhood wanted and needed,” he said. “That feels different from even a year ago. It’s a complete change from 2010.”

He opened his fast-casual Cajun restaurant and bar, Da Levee, that year. He converted the space to Eugene’s Canteen in 2018. That closed in January 2020.

He revived some elements of Eugene’s Canteen for Short Supply.

Boehme calls it a “convenience bar,” where customers can sit and grab a beer or cocktail as well as shop for an assortment of sundries – cigarettes, rolling papers, candy bars and snacks, lighters, Advil, etc. Eugene’s Canteen also sold some convenience items.

The Short North does have a UDF location up the street from the bar, but quick-stop convenience options otherwise are in – pardon the phrase – short supply for those roaming along High Street.

The bar now is open. Boehme is plotting a grand opening event but is still working out the details.

“We’ve gotten our regulars back,” he said. “That’s been nice to see. We still want those neighborhood vibes.”

The offering will expand. Boehme said he hopes to partner with a chef to create grab-and-go food items such as sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and snacks.

Though he ran his own restaurant for years, Boehme doesn’t plan to return to the kitchen. In fact, phase two of his vision involves taking out the existing kitchen space and expanding the bar. The façade also will get a makeover to create more patio space and a more visible street presence.

Boehme also said his concept could be expanded to other busy convenience-dry locations or neighborhoods.

