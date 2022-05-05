COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Short North is getting a new soda shop — for a limited time.

The next occupant of Tenspace, Columbus-based creative firm Tenfold’s Short North brand incubator, will be California-based Olipop, a maker and seller of sparking tonics that blend old-school flavors with new-school ingredients. The shop opens this weekend at 930 N. High St.

“We’re catching them at the perfect time,” Tenfold CEO Rachel Friedman said of the brand. “They’re at a tipping point moment.”

Tenspace serves a number of functions for brands, from providing a temporary brick-and-mortar space to helping drum up investors to serving as a test for new markets.

