Short North parking discount program growing rapidly

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A program that aims to relieve parking concerns by visitors to the Short North by incentivizing parking in garages is experiencing major growth.

The Short North parking validation program, which allows visitors to park in three garages along High Street and pay just $1 for the first hour with validation, grew about threefold over 2018 last year, according to the Short North Alliance.

That translates to roughly 13,000 customers and visitors using the discount validation program in 2019, compared with about 4,000 in 2018.

And the number of businesses participating has grown by 52%, with 125 participating compared with 82 in 2018.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.