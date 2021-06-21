Sheetz update: What’s opening and what’s coming next?

Photo by Dan Eaton, Sheetz opened its first Central Ohio store in April 13 in Delaware. Its third store, this one in New Albany, will open this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Sheetz expects to have seven Central Ohio locations open by the end of summer.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station operator opened its first shop in Delaware at 710 Sunbury Road in April. The second opened this month at 5234 Alum Creek Drive in Obetz.

Unit number three opens Tuesday at 9905 Johnstown Road/U.S. 62 in New Albany.

The chain’s footprint and operations, including an extensive made-to-order food menu, have helped the brand stand out as more than just a convenience store for many of its most dedicated fans. USA Today readers, in fact, voted it one of the best regional fast food chains.

“Most sane operators wouldn’t try to offer as much as we do,” Chief Operating Officer Travis Sheetz told Columbus Business First in April. “We want to be the ultimate one-stop shop. Having a menu that can satisfy everyone is without a doubt a selling point. But people definitely come here just for the food.”

The next Sheetz to open will be the one at 1395 S. Court St. in Circleville, a spokesman confirmed. That will happen next month, though the exact date has not yet been set.

Three more are expected this summer:

1895 Columbus Pike, Delaware.

4279 Cemetery Road, Hilliard.

2700 Brice Road, Reynoldsburg.

Another eight units are expected to open in the final four months of the year, which would give the brand 15 locations in its first eight month of rollout.

Beyond that, the company has two units listed in early 2022 so far, but those only are the units that Sheetz has put on its schedule. There are several other sites that are going or have been through local rezoning or permitting processes that haven’t yet been added to that schedule.

Sheetz expects to hire 2,500 employees in the coming years as it builds to its goal of 50 stores by 2025.

Family-owned Sheetz, founded in 1952, currently operates 625 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

