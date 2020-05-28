Sheetz pursuing northwest Columbus location

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz might actually be coming to Columbus proper, not just its suburbs.

The popular Altoona, Pennsylvania-based convenience and gas station company has a pair of sites in the works in Central Ohio: one in Obetz and one in Delaware.

A Columbus site could be next up. The company is pursuing a spot at the corner of Bethel and Godown roads on the city’s northwest side. It would combine the site of the former Winking Lizard restaurant and the Budget car rental sites on the northeast corner of the intersection.

A representative of Sheetz confirmed the interest but declined to comment beyond that. The project also was on the agenda for a special meeting of the Northwest Civic Association Wednesday night.

NWCA Board President Nick Cipiti said the vote was tabled as a few issues still need to be discussed.

