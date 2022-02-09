COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Equity Commercial Real Estate has started construction of its 14,000-square-foot retail development in Shawnee Hills.

Shawnee Station, a 14,175-square-foot, one-story multi-tenant retail project, is 100% leased, according to a news release. Tenants include Boston Stoker Coffee, Dolce Vita Baby Boutique, Holy Moses Salon, The Butcher & Grocer and Matt the Miller’s Tavern and Restaurant.

“Shawnee Hills has always had popular destinations for its residents and surrounding communities, but this redevelopment will serve as the new identity to the front door and Main Street of the Village. I look forward to its completion and hope it’s something our residents can be proud of and they and surrounding communities are able to enjoy for years to come,” Shawnee Hills Mayor Dan Matthews said in the release.

The project was supposed to break ground by October but was delayed by supply chain hiccups, Equity Senior Vice President of Development Eric Newland said in an email.

Russ Baron, the village administrator of Shawnee Hills, previously told Columbus Business First the development could anchor the revitalization of the area that could include the addition of outdoor seating, a sidewalk, and a pocket park.

The Glick Road development sits off of one of two bridges from the east side of the Scioto River into the Dublin market. Andy Johanni, Equity’s senior vice president, said that makes it a high-traffic area that brings a lot of people past the location on a daily basis.

Aaron Heath, Equity’s senior vice president of retail, sales, and leasing, previously told Business First Shawnee Hills officials to refer to the location as “the most affluent intersection in the state of Ohio.” Within a 1-mile radius of the intersection, the average household income is $196,117 and the median home value is $410,339.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.