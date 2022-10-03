COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ most acclaimed restaurants is ready to reopen.

Service Bar, the restaurant component of Middle West Spirits’ distillery near the Short North, is opening its doors again on Oct. 13. Reservations can be made starting Oct. 10.

The restaurant had been closed to inside dining since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It did offer carryout for a time, but ceased those operaitons in July 2021.

The reopening is spurred by the addition of a new executive chef. The restaurant’s previous executive chef was Avisahr Barua who since has developed a pair of new concepts of his own.

