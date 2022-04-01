(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Tanisha Robinson is taking a new gig with a pretty notable partner.

The Columbus entrepreneur and business leader on Thursday was named the new chief transformation officer for The Parent Co., a California-based consumer cannabis company.

The Parent Co.’s operations span the entire range of the legal cannabis business, from growing to manufacturing to distribution to sale (in dispensaries and online) to delivery. It has a portfolio of more than 17 owned and licensed brands, including Jay-Z’s Monogram line, and more than 250 products including concentrates, edibles, beverages, and more.

The Parent Co. is the official cannabis partner of Roc Nation, Jay Z’s New York-based entertainment agency. The rapper, producer, and businessman serves as the cannabis company’s chief visionary officer.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.