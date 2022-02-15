(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A dozen central Ohio companies rank among the best employers in the U.S., according to a new report.

The 12 rank among the top 500 companies singled out in Forbes’ newly released list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022. The lists are compiled using data Forbes collects in partnership with market research company Statista.

Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans who work at companies with more than 1,000 employees. Companies were divided into two categories, those with over 5,000 employees and those with between 1,000 and 5,000. Companies included on the lists spanned across all industries.

The survey was conducted anonymously, and respondents rated their employers on a scale of 1 to 10 as to how likely they would be to recommend their company as an employer. They also rated their companies on factors like working conditions, diversity, equity and inclusion, development opportunities, and compensation.

The Central Ohio companies on the list are:

No. 39: Nationwide Children’s Hospital

No. 85: American Electric Power

No. 89: Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center

No. 98: Huntington National Bank

No. 121: Ohio State University

No. 292: Nationwide Mutual Insurance

No. 351: State of Ohio

No. 357: Express

No. 414: Cardinal Health

No. 458: Bath & Body Works

No. 462: Designer Brands

No. 481: White Castle

The top-rated Ohio company is Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams, No. 6.

To see the list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, click here.

Bill Cieslewicz of the Cincinnati Business Courier contributed to this story.

