COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens will feature units inside the new tower at the Westminster-Thurber retirement community on Neil Avenue and a Victorian Village coffee shop housed in a former church.

The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, with a preview tour and rooftop party the night before.

In 2021, the tour focused on outdoor spaces, inspired by the pandemic-driven embrace of outdoor living. But organizers moved things back inside last year, with a focus on art.

This year, visitors to the featured homes will see homeowners’ love of art in many forms, from paintings to sculpture and skulls to collectibles, according to a media release. A variety of artists, including local and international ones, will be featured.

For more on this story and a slideshow, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.