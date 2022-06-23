COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Brian Schottenstein has had a busy 2022. Still, between launching an Ohio State NIL group called THE Foundation and finishing out phases of several Delaware County developments, the president of Schottenstein Real Estate Group has made time to plan for his firm’s expansion.

The company is set to begin construction on the second phase of its sprawling 300-acre Liberty Grand Community, which will offer about 1,000 units when it’s completed, Schottenstein said. The project currently has wrapped up about 120 multifamily units and 150 single-family units.

Construction began on this development in the spring of 2021. It features two pools, a pickleball court, a putt-putt course, a clubhouse with a cafe and more. It is expected to be completed in early 2024, Schottenstein said.

He estimates that the project will cost more than $300 million.

“We wanted it to feel like a high-end hotel when you walk in,” Schottenstein said during a tour of the facility on Thursday.

