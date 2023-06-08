COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Schottenstein Real Estate Group is bullish on Central Ohio’s multifamily market.

The firm is especially keen on the northwest corridor, where it is building thousands of residential units.

The Columbus-based developer has more than 2,000 units in its pipeline, President Brian Schottenstein told me. That includes projects in Liberty Township (southern Delaware County), Jerome Township and Orange Township. “We believe in the growth that’s happening in the northwest corridor, so we’re focusing in on that area,” Schottenstein said. “That’s our main focus right now, and we’re very busy up there.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.