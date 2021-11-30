DUBLIN, Ohio– (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Schottenstein Homes wants to bring more than 500 new homes to Dublin.

The company is in contract to purchase three parcels of land totaling about 104.7 acres at 5274 Cosgray Road, and the city will have an informal review of its plans for the new development on Dec. 8, according to the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda.

The project will consist of single-family attached homes and single-family detached homes with condominium forms of ownership, according to the concept plan application. It will be divided into two subareas, one with 160 units and one with 345.

Schottenstein Homes did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The attached single-family homes are likely to be townhomes, according to the concept plan application.

The new development will sit near Schottenstein Homes’ other Dublin allotment, the Cottages at Ballantree Woods.

The company also has communities in Hilliard, Delaware, Grove City, Pickerington, and Plain City, according to its website.

