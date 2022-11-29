COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of Central Ohio homebuilders are teaming up with a national construction company on a new housing project in West Columbus.

Gahanna-based Schottenstein Homes and Columbus-based Homewood Homes are working with D.R. Horton — a Texas-based company touted as the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States — on a development called Renner Park. Located on the corner of Renner Road and Alton Darby Creek Road, the community will include 196 townhome lots and 147 single-family lots.

The townhomes will be a mix of three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 1,635 square feet to 1,800 square feet, and will include a two-car garage. Pricing starts in the low $300,000s.

That portion of the project, which is being marketed as Villas at Renner Park, is D.R. Horton’s first townhome product in Columbus, D.R. Horton Columbus Division President Jack Mautino said.

