COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Short North art gallery being developed by Schiff Capital Group and Corso Ventures will open in 2023.

The project is in the final planning stages and will land in the Jackson building at 1137 N. High St., said Michael Schiff, principal of Schiff Capital Group.

The nonprofit Local Art-Short North will include space for new artists, who will be able to display their art rent-free.

“It’s important the Short North remains a strong arts district,” Schiff told Columbus Business First.

The space, which currently is vacant, has floor-to-ceiling windows, which Schiff said will allow passersby on High Street to see the art.

Schiff also is redeveloping the space next door at 1135 N. High Street., which used to house a fitness facility.

For the art gallery, a committee will meet every four months to select works that will be displayed for three to nine months. There also will be space for existing Short North galleries to display work.

Both Corso and Schiff have built and developed numerous buildings and businesses in the area.

“We want to give back to an area that’s been good to (us),” Schiff said.

Schiff Capital has developed several Short North properties, including the mixed-use building at 711 North High St., which Schiff said has featured local art in its lobby since opening.

Corso’s Short North restaurants include Urban Meyer’s Urban Chophouse, Forno and Luxe 23, among others.

