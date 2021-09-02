Schiff Capital Group plans $25M, 7-story mixed-use building near German Village

Photo provided by Archall Architects: A rendering of what the southwest corner of the proposed 7-story mixed-use building would look like.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Schiff Capital Group is planning a $25 million, seven-story mixed-use building between the Brewery District and German Village.

The development, set to go before the Brewery District Commission Thursday, would add five levels of apartments on top of an existing two-story building at 514-518 S. High St., on the southeast corner of High and Blenkner streets. It’s a change from an earlier iteration of the developer’s vision, which would’ve torn down the existing building and replaced it with a six-story project with more ground-floor retail space.

Schiff Capital CEO Michael Schiff said that plan would’ve involved purchasing land to the south, which he was not able to do. Instead, he’s adding a story to his proposal in order to increase the number of apartment units, and also up the chances, residents will have downtown skyline views.

The existing building was previously home to Copious, a restaurant, from 2015 to 2019. The building was constructed in 1927 and for a long time was home to a real estate office and later the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge.

“We’re excited to bring momentum on that end of High Street,” Schiff said. “It’s a great neighborhood.”

The proposed building, dubbed The Pierre, would include 67 units, with about 1,800 square feet of leasable retail or restaurant space on the ground floor and a second-floor amenity or clubhouse. The retail or restaurant space will likely be for a single tenant.

The apartments will be a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Some affordable housing has been built into the project, said Jamie Oberschlake, vice president of construction for Schiff Capital Group. It was not clear how many units would fall into that category.

There will be two townhomes fronting on Pearl Street, which is the boundary between the Brewery District and German Village.

Schiff said the townhomes were designed with the German Village neighborhood in mind, with much of the building’s height and mass set back from Pearl Street. The townhomes will break up the building’s mass and view from those living in that neighborhood across the street.

There will be 68 parking spaces in the parking garage that starts one level below grade.

ArchAll is the architect for the project.

The Brewery District Commission will hear the conceptual plans Thursday. Oberschlake said Schiff Capital Group hopes to submit final plans for approval in October and start building in spring of 2022.

Schiff is also working on a mixed-use development with retail and apartments at 459 E. Livingston Ave. with Northstar Realty. That project is also going through area commissions and is “a ways off” from breaking ground, Schiff said.

