Scarborough Square shopping center in East Columbus has been sold. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Auditor’s Office via CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An East Columbus shopping center has a new owner.

Franklin County property records show that the Scarborough Square retail complex at 2484-2556 Scarborough Blvd. near Interstate 70 and Brice Road was purchased for $1.6 million in a deal that closed this month. The buyer is Scarborough Center LLC, which is owned by Gahanna resident Rashid Iqbal. Iqbal could not immediately be reached for comment.

The shopping center measures 20,600 square feet and sits on 2.9 acres, according to the Franklin County Auditor. It was built in 1986.

