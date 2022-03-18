(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A well-known Central Ohio family is getting into the grocery business.

Littleton’s Market is expected to open by December at the Tremont Center in Upper Arlington. The decades-old space, previously home to Huffman’s Market and later the UA Food Market, is getting an extensive renovation and expansion as part of its transformation.

The new operation will be led by Rob Littleton, who co-owns the market with his father-in-law Alan Scantland, the former CoverMyMeds CEO. He is brother-in-law to Pete Scantland, founder and CEO of Orange Barrel Media, and Matt Scantland, another former CoverMyMeds chief, who is launching a different new venture.

Littleton, who also still works for CoverMyMeds, said he wanted to work on something at a community level.

“We have an exemplary example already in Huffman’s, which existed for 30 years,” he said. “Great customer service, a great experience, serving the community.”