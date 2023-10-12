The Texas developers planning to turn Chase Tower into apartments could soon close on their purchase of the property, advancing yet another Columbus office conversion project.

Dan Dunsmoor, with Colliers, is brokering the sale between the current owner, Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners, and Texas-based Bluelofts.

Dallas-based Bluelofts and Plano, Texas-based Wolfe Investments plan to turn the office tower into about 200 apartments, according to plans the two firms submitted to the city of Columbus in the spring. Dunsmoor said the sale could close this year, pending all the needed approvals and financing.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.