COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tech-enabled pharmacy GiftHealth Inc. sold a majority stake for $40 million in a tough funding market for startups, and plans rapid hiring ahead of multimillion-dollar contracts set to start this summer.

Eir Partners, a Miami private equity firm focused entirely on healthcare technology, takes a 51% stake valuing the just over two-year-old startup at about $79 million, GiftHealth co-founder and CEO Nick Potts told Columbus Inno.

Fifteen minutes into their first video call in December, Eir founder Brett Carlson offered workable strategies for growing the business, Potts said.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.