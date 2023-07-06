COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Root Insurance Co. is offering part or all of its headquarters off Columbus Commons downtown for sublease.

Parent Root Inc. (Nasdaq: ROOT) had shrunk its footprint in 80 on the Commons to 43,000 square feet last summer – and extended the lease to 2027. But even that is too much for the mostly remote workforce.

“We have put our current space up for potential sublease as it’s too large for what we need today,” a spokeswoman said via email. “If we do find a tenant, we will relocate to a smaller office space, ideally with a design that accommodates more of what we need today, such as coworking desk stations and team on-site meeting spaces.”

