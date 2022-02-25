COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — After cutting one-fifth its workforce, Root Inc. is joining many employers in shrinking and redesigning office space to reflect permanent changes brought on by the pandemic.

The parent of Root Insurance Co. has vacated its customer support center at 3435 Stelzer Road in the Easton area. It terminated the lease early as of December 2021, according to the annual report filed Thursday.

The digital auto insurer adopted a “work where it works best” policy after the initial shift to remote work early in the pandemic, Root said in response to questions from Columbus Business First. It also is redesigning its headquarters at 80 on the Commons in downtown Columbus to reflect the shift to more remote work.

Last month Root cut 330 jobs, about 20% of its workforce, and now has more than 1,200 employees.

The company determined it needs less office space after a recent survey on workers’ return-to-office preferences, Chief People Officer Michele Streitmatter said in a statement. Workers who had been in the Easton call center now can use the main office if they wish.

“We are in the process of revamping our 80 on the Commons space to accommodate those employees who want to be in an office,” Streitmatter said. “The space is being creatively redesigned as a tool for employees to use for in-person collaboration, innovation, and quiet spaces for focused work.”

The startup had opened the Easton call center as it grew to 700 employees from 140 between 2018-19. The company went public in 2020, but the stock price has plummeted since amid ongoing financial losses.

CBRE has listed the availability of the 82,500-square-foot space, which is at the end of a three-building complex and can be subdivided. Listing agents were not immediately available for comment.

Root (Nasdaq: ROOT) expects to save $30 million annually following the workforce reduction and ending the lease, according to the annual report. Employee severance costs are $6.8 million, and the real estate exit will cost about $2.4 million.

Central Ohio office brokers saw some recovery in the fourth quarter from the pandemic-caused rise in vacancies, and many told Business First in January they are optimistic for 2022. Easton was cited as a strong area.

