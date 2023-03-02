Dan Trittschuh for ACBJ | Root Insurance new headquarters at 80 E. Rich St. overlooking the Columbus Commons.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Root Inc. fired CFO Rob Bateman on Wednesday following an internal investigation of personal misconduct, according to a regulatory filing and company statement.

The Columbus-based digital auto insurer hired the industry veteran for the role 11 months ago. He will receive no severance pay under terms of his employment agreement because he was “terminated for cause,” the filing said.

An outside law firm investigated the allegations following employee complaints last week, according to a written statement in response to questions from Columbus Business First. The company declined further comment “out of respect to our impacted employees.”

Megan Binkley, deputy CFO since November, was named interim CFO. The former KPMG accountant has been Root’s principal accounting officer for the past four years.

