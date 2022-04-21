COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Rockmill Brewery is closing its Brewery District restaurant.

Saturday will be the last day of business for Bandit: Pizza and Pairings by Rockmill. The space at 503 S. Front St. previously was home to Rockmill Tavern, but the brewery converted it to a pizza eatery last year.

“Many of you know how complicated the restaurant industry can be under normal circumstances, before considering any of the challenges of the last two years,” Rockmill said on Instagram. “We sincerely appreciate every guest that has supported the Rockmill Tavern and Bandit. As sad of a decision as this is, it is one we have made with great care to ensure the long-term success of Rockmill Brewery.”

The Lancaster brewery itself remains full steam ahead with its beer, according to the post.

