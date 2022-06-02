COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Columbus hospitality developer Rockbridge plans to include a restaurant, coffee shop, rooftop bar and more at its forthcoming hotel in the Scioto Peninsula development.

The Junto Hotel, now under construction at 77 Belle St., will open next spring with the Little West Tavern, Maudine’s independent coffee shop, the Brass Eye rooftop bar and a poutine walkup window.

The hotel is named after Benjamin Franklin’s club for mutual improvement, the Junto Club. Since Franklinton and Franklin County are named after Franklin and the hotel is planned to be a place to gather, Rockbridge CEO Jim Merkel told Columbus Business First the name seemed fitting.

Maudine’s coffee shop will focus on alternative milks. It’s named after the cow that was crowned Ohio State’s homecoming queen in the 1920s.

