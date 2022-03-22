DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — RiverWest Partners’ plans for the historic Delaware train depot are chugging along.

The firm plans to bring a restaurant/brewery concept to all three floors of the about 7,000-square-foot train depot, Principal Brenen Palma told Columbus Business First. The cost of the development is not yet clear.

Palma said the Columbus-based developer is in continued talks with a potential user, although he declined to disclose its name. He hopes to have the deal finalized in the next few weeks.

“We’re pushing forward as fast as we can and working to tie some loose ends with a potential tenant,” Palma said. “It’s moving along nicely.”

The firm announced the project in May 2021. Its original plan included both restaurant and office space at the former CSX train depot building at the corner of East Central Avenue and Lake Street. But that changed because the prospective tenant is interested in taking the entire building.

To read more of this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.