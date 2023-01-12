An aerial rendering of The Mill on Flax — a mixed-use project planned for the city of Delaware. (Courtesy Photo/Archall Architects)

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A roughly $35 million project that could reshape the riverfront in the city of Delaware is moving forward following key approvals.

Delaware City Council this week approved three emergency ordinances for The Mill on Flax, a mixed-use project from Columbus developers RiverWest Partners. The project will include 162 apartment units, a commercial building and an office building — the latter of which is a new component of the development not previously announced.

The city authorized a community reinvestment area and school compensation agreement, an off-site development agreement and a street vacation with Mill of Flax LLC, the entity RiverWest is using to execute the project. With these approvals in place, the project heads toward demolition and construction.

