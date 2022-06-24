COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUINESS FIRST) – Rev1 Ventures in 2019 reported meeting its goal of $2 billion in economic impact six years after reorganizing.

It took just two more years to double that impact to more than $4 billion, according to the organization’s annual report, including $1.1 billion of that in 2021.

In an interview with Columbus Business First, CEO Tom Walker said 2021, “was very much a culmination of just over a decade of work of these companies launching and having success in the region. You can’t track the success of a region by one fund, one company. It’s a long-term game.

“It’s not about the big exits – it’s about validating the markets, it’s about helping entrepreneurs build great companies that can scale here, and connecting those companies to our corporate base.”

