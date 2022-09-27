COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The retired CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital was paid the same as his successor in 2020 – a uniquely challenging year for the healthcare industry at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Other Columbus health systems also continued paying former chiefs in the year, mostly related to prior service.

OhioHealth Corp. CEO Steve Markovich was the highest-paid top Central Ohio hospital executive in 2020, continuing an unbroken pattern for region’s largest health system, according to Columbus Business First’s annual review of the most recently available public compensation data.

Markovich and two other CEOs had started their first full years in office as 2020 dawned, a seeming period of calm after an unprecedented year of turnover. Then the entire world changed in the few weeks between the early March hiring and April start date of Lorraine Lutton as the new CEO of the fourth, Mount Carmel Health System.

