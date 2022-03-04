UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Upper Arlington residents can finally take a look inside the long-awaited Community Center going up at the former Macy’s site Kingsdale Shopping Center.

Renderings have been released that show off the facility, which will include an indoor pool, multi-purpose event space, locker rooms, fitness spaces, three gymnasiums, adventure play and teen space, a space for childcare, a walking/running track, senior programming, an outdoor multi-purpose terrace and shared classrooms, according to city officials.

“For years, Upper Arlington has needed a space for residents of all ages to gather,” Bill Hosket, campaign committee honorary co-chairman, said in a release. “We’ve waited so long for this moment in our UA history. We owe it to our residents to have the best Community Center for everyone.”

The renderings are not finalized, but Upper Arlington’s City Manager Steve Schoeny said he doesn’t anticipate any major changes.

“We’re going through the design process now, we hope to have the schematic design finished up sometime this month,” Schoeny said.

Elford and Continental will manage construction of the center in a joint venture, Schoeny told Columbus Business First.

The community center kicked off its fundraising campaign in August 2021 with a $2 million gift from the Crane family.

Its goal was to fundraise $5.4 of the $54 million needed to build the facility, but after passing $3 million in November 2021, it hit that goal in December; and announced plans to expand that goal to $8 million, according to the release.

“Based upon valuable community input and recommended enhancements from the design team, we are increasing our commitment to $8 million from “Good to Golden” so that we can elevate our private funds to support the community’s evolving vision,” Margie Pizzuti, campaign co-chairwoman, said in the release.

The city approved Continental Real Estate’s plans for the redevelopment in March 2021. The project will include three buildings, with space dedicated to the community center, senior housing, a restaurant, offices and apartments.

