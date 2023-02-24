COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A historic German Village restaurant is welcoming customers back in to eat.

Katzinger’s Delicatessen at 475 S. 3rd St. removed its indoor seating early in the Covid-19 pandemic when social distancing was the norm.

Though the deli maintained its outdoor seating, the indoor tables and chairs didn’t return until

this week.

“If I had a dollar for everyone who asked when we’d be bringing back inside seating in the past three years, I’d be a millionaire and I could retire,” Katzinger’s Business Manager Michelle Johnson said.

The eatery closed for a week or so this month, not just to bring back the tables and chairs but

also for a long-overdue refresh.

