A site plan for Redwood at Addison Farms — a new apartment community proposed in northwest Delaware. (CBF Photo/John Bush)

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A multi-building apartment complex that would feature hundreds of units is proposed at a new housing development in Delaware.

Northeast Ohio-based Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods received initial approval for its project at the 273-acre Addison Farms development in northwest Delaware.

The Delaware Planning Commission authorized the preliminary development plan at a meeting Wednesday. The project now heads to Delaware City Council for approval of a final development plan.

Redwood at Addison Farms would include 280 two-bedroom apartment units spread across 45 single-story buildings off Merrick Boulevard. That’s down from the 315 units initially proposed for the development. The number was reduced to keep from having to put in larger retention basins and changes to the overall layout of the Addison Farms site, according to the commission.

