DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — ReAlpha Tech Corp., Central Ohio’s newest public company, has signed a letter of intent to acquire another Dublin-based business.

The real estate technology startup on Monday announced its intention to purchase United Software Group, an IT firm ReAlpha says will help advance the company’s strategy “to propel the digitization of the real estate industry through the development and deployment of innovative AI solutions.”

“Our planned acquisition and integration of USG is a strategic leap forward for ReAlpha, serving as a catalyst to further enhance our engineering and AI capabilities, while amplifying our talent pool in this competitive AI-industry landscape,” ReAlpha co-founder and CEO Giri Devanur said in a press release.

