Ray Ray’s first sit-down restaurant ready to open

Ray Ray’s Meat + Three is ready for its debut.

The first sit-down restaurant from Ray Ray’s Hog Pit will open to the public on April 7 at 1256 Columbus Road in Granville.

Founder and owner James Anderson spoke with me last October about his long-held aspirations to not only open a restaurant but also do so in Granville. His home and his Anderson Farms hog-raising business are a mere five minutes from the restaurant.

“To be able to tell people this is where your food is raised is important to me,” he said. “We’ve only ever been able to do pop-ups here. I’m excited for the chance to feed my neighbors.”

The space most recently was Creno’s Pizza and prior to that was a Mexican restaurant. It’s close to the highway, has 50 parking spaces and a drive-through that will be put to use.

The menu is a classic “meat and three” operation, which feels self-explanatory but in case it isn’t: Customers will get a meat like brisket or ribs or chicken along with three side dishes. It will also have a dessert menu by longtime manager Valerie Belt.

Anderson and CEO Bill Glover, who joined the business last fall, both said the space affords them the opportunity to experiment beyond the core items Ray Ray’s has become known for across its network of food truck operations in Central Ohio.

“I have pages of recipes I’ve wanted to do, but haven’t because it doesn’t fit a food truck,” Anderson previously teased.

The restaurant is still hiring.

Granville will be the fifth location for Ray Ray’s. Anderson stationed his first truck in Clintonville 10 years ago. It took him six years to add a second location in Westerville. Number three came soon after at Land-Grant Brewing in Franklinton. The fourth opened last year at Nocterra Brewing in Powell.

