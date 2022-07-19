COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A gut-wrenching day of downsizing at Olive AI Inc. was so large that for speed and clarity employees were notified by email if they were staying or losing their jobs. But founder and CEO Sean Lane said retrenchment is essential so the company can survive and grow again.

The Columbus health IT unicorn cut 450 jobs on Tuesday, but guaranteed at least 10 weeks’ pay, more for tenure longer than a year, and two months of benefits for affected employees. The remaining staff size is not clear, but the company had grown to 1,300 employees as of early June.

“Going forward, we will focus on customer execution and delivering core solutions that deliver value and lead to profitability as a business,” Olive said in written response to questions from Columbus Business First.

