COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Though the Covid-19 pandemic has caused much upheaval in the retail world, Tanger Outlets Columbus remains largely unscathed.

“Being an outside center, we didn’t suffer as much during the pandemic,” Marketing Director Audrey Vrancken said.

Occupancy remains high at the outlet center, which opened in Sunbury in 2016, but there have been some new additions to the complex in the past few months.

Puma, for example, has opened a shop selling shoes and athletic apparel.

There’s been a new emphasis on locally based operators as well. Recent additions include DreamLand toys, C&S Crafts and High Street CBD. The latter just launched a new locally made apple juice with Columbus’ Mad Moon Craft Cidery.

The Buckeye Corner will open a store in June.

Vrancken said the mall would like to add tenants in a few key areas — more food options and kitchenware and household goods retailers are targets.

