COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A 10-story tower proposed for the Short North appears to have hit a roadblock.

At its Tuesday evening meeting, the Italian Village Commission continued an application for the proposed Garden Park apartments, which would be located at 1174N. High St.

The $25 million project would be built where the former Garden adult store now stands. It would have 60 units, with 20% being dedicated for LGBTQ+ seniors. This is the second time the commission has looked at the project; the first was on a conceptual basis.

