A rendering of the amenity deck on the proposed mixed-use building by RiverWest on Parsons Ave. | Sullivan Bruck Architects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A mixed-use project proposed on Parsons Avenue, with a couple dozen apartments and ground floor retail, is one step closer to construction.

Development Commission approved the project on Feb. 9 and it will head to Columbus City Council for approval in March. The Near East Area Commission also recommended approving the project.

The site would take away about half of the Gemüt parking lot, said Brian Suiter, principal of RiverWest, which owns the property.

