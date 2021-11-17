COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — After five years as Express Live, PromoWest Production’s concert venue in the Arena District will be renamed for a new local sponsor.

Kemba Financial Credit Union has purchased exclusive 10-year naming rights to the indoor-outdoor concert site, which hosts some 100 events yearly. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“In our nearly 90-year history, this is one of the most visible local partnerships and a very exciting time,” Kemba CEO Mark Decello said in a news release.

The change is effective immediately, but signs will change to Kemba Live around New Year’s.

Opened in 2001, the venue was called PromoWest Pavilion until 2005. Local apartment developers sponsored it as Lifestyle Communities Pavilion, or the LC for short, from 2005 to 2016.

The 10-year sponsorship by Columbus retailer Express Inc., which added naming rights in early 2016, has expired.

“PromoWest had a great 10-year run with Express, and we are now looking forward to another great 10 years with Kemba,” Scott Stienecker, PromoWest CEO and AEG Presents regional vice president, said in the release. AEG, one of the largest country’s largest concert promoters, acquired PromoWest Productions in 2018.

Gahanna-based Kemba is the largest credit union in Central Ohio, with $1.85 billion in assets as of June, and third largest in the state, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration.

