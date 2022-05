COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The name PriorAuthNow is consigned to the past.

The fast-growing health IT startup has rebranded to reflect its broader mission of bringing about “intelligent collaboration” between healthcare providers and insurers, CEO Joe Anstine said.

Meet Rhyme.

“PriorAuthNow is a very functional name. It got us some deals early on,” Anstine told Columbus Business First. “It was also very limiting.

